Jackson County Sheriff’s Office looking for attempted robbery suspect

News

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is actively looking for a woman they say attempted a strong-armed robbery on Saturday night.

Deputies say the incident happened at the Steele City Marathon on Highway 231 around 7:20 p.m.

A subject reportedly dressed in dark clothing wearing a mask entered the store and physically grabbed the clerk, making demands.

According to deputies, the suspect started fighting with the clerk and then ran from the store.

The suspect was identified as a woman and last seen running east on Kynesville Highway before being picked up in a black car.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crimestoppers at (850)785-4877 or 9-1-1.

No pictures were released of the suspect at this time.

