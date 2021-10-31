Jackson County Sheriff’s Office assists with Seminole County homicide victim search

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office helped the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office locate the victim of an apparent murder in Seminole County.

At around 2:30 this afternoon, JCSO responded to assist the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office with the search.

The JCSO criminal investigations division, patrol division, operations division and reserve unit responded and used multiple resources for the search.

The JSCO dive team was also used and after searching the suspected area, the victim was located in the Chattahoochee river near Neals Landing.

The investigation is ongoing by the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office