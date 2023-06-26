JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has released almost no information after a fatal shooting on Friday.

The incident happened at about 6:15 p.m. Friday at a mobile home on Little Zion Road in Sneads. According to our media partner, the Jackson County Times, the shooting happened inside of the trailer. Authorities tried to airlift the victim to a hospital, but Airheart couldn’t get to the scene because of the weather, the Times reported.

The Sheriff’s Office declined to release any more details about the incident Monday saying only that it remained under investigation. The identity of the victim or any suspects have not yet been released.