Jackson County sees damage from severe weather

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials said they have no deaths or injuries from Thursday’s severe storms but they did see a significant amount of damage.

“It was here before you realize it,” said Jackson County Sheriff Lou Roberts.

Trees were knocked down, debris was pushed into the road and the power went out for hundreds of people.

“We heard loud roaring. everything got dark and I told my husband, get down on the floor. Get down. The wind got stronger,” said Angela Owens, a Jackson County residents.

At least one unoccupied trailer was completely destroyed.

“Thankfully nobody was living here but the house across the street had children and it could have easily taken that trailer out also,” Roberts said.

The storm causing flashbacks for those who survived Hurricane Michael.

“It’s putting stress on families. it’s putting stress on the community and I just hope everybody will stick together and think positive,” Roberts said. “It’s difficult to do at times but we’re making it.”