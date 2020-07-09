Jackson County Schools postpone graduations

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County School Board has decided to postpone local high school graduations for a second time because of the coronavirus.

The school board was hopeful they would be able to give the county’s seniors a traditional graduation once reopening began but now the graduates will have to wait a little longer.

While the Jackson County School Board honored their graduating seniors with a drive by diploma delivery, Superintendent Larry Moore was hopeful they would be able to give seniors a traditional graduation.

The ceremonies were set to begin to take place this week but because of the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Moore decided it would be best to push it back a little further.

“I would like to see us move to phase three,” Moore said. “When we started setting those tentative dates for the traditional graduations, we anticipated being in phase three by now and obviously that has not happened and it looks like it might be some time before we do move to phase three.”

Moore said graduating high school is an important time for students and their families. He is still hopeful they will be able to give the class of 2020 the traditional graduation experience.