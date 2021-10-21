Jackson County school services are moving into one central location

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — A warehouse in Marianna is getting a makeover.

Jackson County’s school board is preparing to move their food services, maintenance crew, bus barn, and the Backpack for KIDS program all to one central location– right by the Marianna K-8 School.

“It’s just a one-shop stop for Jackson County so it’s really neat,” Jackson County Schools Food Service Director Roseann Castro said.

The warehouse has a front office, four additional offices, a kitchen, a conference room, a separate room for the backpack for kids program, and a huge space for food services to finally work side-by-side and serve the schools more conveniently.

“We’ll be able to get food out faster. It comes from the office and then straight to here and then out it goes. So all-and-all it’s a great process, better procedure makes it easier,” Castro said.

Benton said the board’s maintenance team is doing all reconstruction, so they’re saving a lot of money on the project.

“The money that we’re using to do this and the maintenance was from our tax credit money, so we’re putting it to good use,” Superintendent Steve Benton said.

Renovations are about 80% complete.

Benton said all they have left to do is install carpet, move-in kitchen equipment, and finish up the roof and electrical work.

Once they get the funding, Benton said they’ll build a new bus barn behind the warehouse.

He’s hoping to move everyone in by Christmas.