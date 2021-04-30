Jackson County School District will offer expanded Summer Remediation Program

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County school district officials said over the last year they’ve seen an academic slide among their students as a result of the pandemic.

Officials said right now is a critical time for students to remediate their math and reading skills.

“We want them on grade level,” Director of Elementary Education, Carolyn Pilcher said. “We want them reading where they’re supposed to be, we want their math skills to be where they’re supposed to be.”

Pilcher said because of extra federal funding, they are now able to add more time and more grade levels to their Summer Remediation Program.

“So we’re lucky that we get to have those dollars,” Pilcher said. “We don’t normally get to have such an expansive program that we planned for this year so we’re very blessed to have that this time.”

Prior to this year, the program only served kindergarten through 5th grade. Now, students in kindergarten through 12th grade will be able to participate.

“We will also serve high school students but we’re looking to hopefully do some credit recovery for those students as well as some ACT/SAT prep courses,” Pilcher said.

Pilcher said the district will be able to provide transportation for all students and three meals: breakfast, lunch and a snack.

“It looks to be that it’s going to be a very positive experience,” Pilcher said. “I sense some excitement in the air.”

The district’s schools will determine which students will participate in the program. Pilcher said if parents feel their child should be enrolled, they are encouraged to call their child’s school. The program begins June 15 and will run through July 22.