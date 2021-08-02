Jackson County School District teachers prepare for students to return

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Summer has come to an end for Jackson County teachers.

“It was a good summer and I enjoyed it and did a lot of things,” said Preston Roberts, a teacher at Jackson Alternative School.

He said he can’t wait to see his students back in the classroom.

“Now I’m ready to get back to school and get the students and get back into the swing of things. Hopefully we’ll have a full year this year,” said Roberts.

After attending back-to-school meetings, teachers used their free time to decorate and get their classrooms all set up again.

Teachers said they are really excited to continue using methods they adopted last year.

The media tool, Canvas, is number one on the recycle list for Preston Roberts.

He said the kids loved it and the district provided enough laptops for all of the classrooms.

“It’s easier. It’s less, you know, mess. Backpacks. It takes away the threat from backpacks and kids bringing things into school in backpacks. It’s just a great tool that the district provided for us last year and I’m going to continue using it this year,” said Roberts.

With COVID-19 in full force across the state and here in the panhandle, principal Rex Suggs said they have some protocols in place.

“The six foot apart, keeping those kids apart from each other has been extremely helpful. Handwashing. When you have just simple time set up for children to wash their hands, us to wash our hands,” said Suggs.

School starts August 10, but Suggs hopes to see his students during open house which is this Thursday.