Jackson County School District extends open-enrollment for ‘School of Choice’ plan

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)–Jackson County School District has extended their open enrollment for the ‘School of Choice Plan’. Students and parents now have until May 31st to apply.

Under the plan, students are able to attend a school outside of their designated school zone.

According to the district’s website, preferential treatment is provided to military dependents; foster care relocations; court ordered custody change or serious illness/death of a parent; and students residing in the district.

Superintendent, Larry Moore, says the enrollment was extended due to the current pandemic.

“They can submit applications to the schools that are available based on capacity, if there’s available capacity, then they can attend school outside of their regular zone,” said Moore.

Students and parents can apply by filling out an electronic application on the school district’s website. For a list of available schools under the plan, visit https://www.jcsb.org/apps/pages/index.jsp?uREC_ID=1179486&type=d&pREC_ID=1632523