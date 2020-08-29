Jackson County school district and Friendship Baptist church team up for Hurricane Laura relief

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County school district is partnering with the Friendship Baptist Church in Malone to host a food drive.

The church and school district are planning to fill up a semi-truck with ready to eat food.

Josh Scurlock, the president of the FFA chapter at Cottondale High School, said the idea came to them after they remembered what the community went through after Hurricane Michael.

“If it weren’t for all of the generous souls that helped us back in 2018, there may have been people who went hungry,” Scurlock said.” People didn’t have food so by us doing this, it’s our call to action to really help out our neighbors in Louisiana and give them the help they need.”

Rayleigh Carter —the reporter for the Cottondale FFA chapter said she’s proud of the work the Jackson County FFA chapters have put in to make the food drive happen.

“The FFA chapters, we’re from small towns, small counties, small communities so we always work together,” Carter said. “Being able to work together for something like this that we can understand how these people feel just makes my heart even more happy because we’re able to help them out when they need it most.”

Any one who is interested in donating can drop off ready to eat food items off at any Jackson County High School, the Grand Ridge School, Marianna K8 and at the old Marianna High School construction shop.