Jackson County School Board releases recent COVID-19 numbers

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — According to information obtained by our media partner, ‘Jackson County Times,’ as of September 23, there have been 872 student quarantines and 31 staff quarantines this school year.

Since the beginning of the school year, there have been 267 students who have tested positive for the virus and 42 staff.

Marianna K8, Sneads Elementary and Cottondale High School currently have the highest number of positive student cases to date.

As of September 23, there are currently 60 students in quarantine and four staff. There is only one currently positive case among staff and 26 current positive cases among students.

For the full breakdown, see below:

Courtesy of Jackson County Times

