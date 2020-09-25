Jackson County scam alert

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about two scams that have been reported.

One scam involes a telephone call stating the caller has a warrant for the recipient’s arrest and in order to get out of the warrant you have to send money. The scammers are telling victims to send money to accounts in different parts of the country.

The other is fraudlent SBA loans through the federal government. Scammers are aplying using stolen identities to apply for loans for $150,000 or less. The small business administration is aware of these fraudlent activities.

If you think you’re a victim of either of these scams, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office is asking you to call them at (850) 482-9624.