Jackson County reports election results

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Two Jackson County Commission candidates are headed to November and the final showdown for the district 3 race.

Democrat Ronstance Pittman got 558 votes and 54.8 percent of the vote. Pittman defeated Marcell Harvey who had 461 votes and 45.2 percent.

Pittman will face Republican Paul Donofro who got 429 votes and 43.7 percent in the Republican race. Donofro defeated Marry Hutton and Tyler Lipford.

James Peacock won the Republican primary for Jackson County Commissioner District 5. He got 1085 votes giving him 61.1 percent margin of victory. John Bryan got 692 votes.

Steve Benton won the Republican primary for superintendent of schools. He got 3,305 votes and 51.6 percent. He bested Dallas Ellis and Gerald Brockner.

Stacy Goodson won the District 3 School Board race with 1,753 votes to to Pam Bimberg’s 366.