Jackson County remembers the life of T.G. Harkrider

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials are reacting to the sudden death of 48-year-old T.G. Harkrider.

Harkrider died early Thursday morning. He served as the Florida Department of Health in Jackson County’s Director of Environmental Safety and Public Information Officer.

Health Department Administrator, Sandy Martin, said T.G. Harkrider was a vital spoke in their wheel.

“He was a confidant, he took care of all of us, he was always the first to volunteer to do something for us, he was always the first to stand in the way when something — when something unpleasant was happening and T.G. was the first one to get in front of that and shield us,” Martin said.

Martin said Harkrider was was close friend of her and almost like a counselor to everyone at the Health Department.

“We’re a family here,” Martin said. “We’re a family at the health department. T.G. is a big part of this family and we are heartbroken today.”

She said Harkrider was never too busy to help someone else.

“He was a true professional,” Martin said. “He was a true soldier and like I said I was honored to have known him, I was honored to have worked with him for as long as I did and we are so heartbroken. We will pull together and we will keep going.”

Other county officials said Harkrider was a strong presence when guiding the county through a crisis.

“No one will be able to replace that kind spirit, that sweet spirit that he had and just that ability to make you feel listened to, heard,” Jackson County Administrator, Wilanne Daniels said.

Officials also said they will always remember him being willing to go the extra mile.

“You know he was always willing to help out, he was always willing to go the extra mile for whoever it didn’t matter if you worked for the county, the city, any city or even people outside of Jackson County,” City Manager, Jim Dean, said.

Martin said Harkrider will be remembered as someone who was always there for his team.