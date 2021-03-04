Jackson County receives grant funding for infrastructure projects

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Almost $5 million will be spread out to twelve Panhandle communities impacted by Hurricane Michael for rural infrastructure.

98 jobs will stay in Jackson County thanks to a grant from the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity’s Rural Infrastructure Fund.

“It’s gonna be huge, very huge,” said Jackson County Economic Development Council Business Development Director, Zach Gilmore. “It’s a local company that’s been here for a very, very long time and we would have hated to see them leave and possibly go to Alabama.”

Almost 800,000 dollars was awarded to the city of Marianna to construct a new 12 inch water main to meet federal, state, and local guidelines.

The company, Tri-State Automotive now known as Parts Warehouse Incorporated, would not have been able to keep their warehouse in Marianna for insurance purposes had the funding not been awarded.

“The city would have to run that line and the city did not have the necessary funds at this time so we did whatever we could to find the necessary avenues to get that funding,” Gilmore said.

Jackson County received an additional 300,000 dollars for site certification at the Spanish Trail Commerce park site as well as the Endeavor Commerce Park.

Gilmore said the site certification will help them compete against other rural counties when recruiting businesses to move to the area.

“It’s a huge deal to have that leg up and be able to say ‘Hey, we’ve already got a certified site,'” Gilmore said. “So it’s got the infrastructure made that’s necessary for you to come in and start construction.”

Graceville, Sneads, and Malone also received funding for infrastructure improvements.