Jackson County receives funding from DEO

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — On Wednesday the Panhandle was awarded $58 million in grant funding to help rebuild after Hurricane Michael.

Jackson County received a portion of funding from the Department of Economic Opportunity. Cottondale received $1.7 million which County Administrator, Wilanne Daniels, said is huge for the community.

The City of Marianna received $7.3 million and Jackson County received $415,000.

Daniels said this money will be used for projects that the county and cities would not have been able to complete without the funding.

“You know every time we get to do that one building, it’s that much further along in the recovery process,” Daniels said. “And so I’m very thankful for the opportunity to do that.”

Daniels said the money for the county will go toward rehabbing a building that was destroyed by Hurricane Michael. She said it was revitalize that part of the county and adds she is grateful for any amount of funding they get.