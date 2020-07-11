Jackson County offers free COVID-19 testing

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Department of Health in Jackson County is offering free drive-through COVID-19 testing to those with or without symptoms.
Testing will be offered every Tuesday and Thursday in July at the DOH-Jackson in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Visit the COVID-19 interactive testing map for more testing dates and locations.
- Tuesday, July 14, at the DOH-Jackson in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, July 16, at the DOH-Jackson in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 21, at the DOH-Jackson in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, July 23, at the DOH-Jackson in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Tuesday, July 28, at the DOH-Jackson in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
- Thursday, July 30, at the DOH-Jackson in Marianna from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.