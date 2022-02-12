JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Early Saturday morning, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting incident at a nightclub in the northwest part of the county, according to a news release.

Deputies said once they arrived, a victim had been shot and died as a result of the gunshot wound.

Deputies and investigators with the JCSO and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement are currently investigating.

Anyone with information that can assist with this investigation, is asked to please contact the JCSO at 850-482-9624 or by email at records@jacksonso.com. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can submit a tip to Chipola Crimestoppers by calling 850-526-5000 or submit a tip online at chipolacrimestoppers.com.