CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — US Marshals and the Washington County Sheriff’s deputies said Monday that they captured a murder suspect in Chipley.

Garett Vandale Dickens, 38, was arrested at around 4:20 p.m. Monday at a home on Shannon Lane on the north side of the city.

Dickens was wanted in Jackson County on murder and robbery charges. He allegedly took part in the murder of 33-year-old Dannyelle White on October 1st, 2020. Deputies found her body behind the Fairfield Motel with a gunshot wound.

Investigators said Dickens and two other suspects planned to rob White during a drug deal. Bryn Spivey and Daquan Walker are already in jail facing the same charges. But authorities said Dickens potentially faces more charrges.

He’s is in the Washington County jail and is expected to be extradited back to Jackson County.