Jackson County man sentenced to life in prison

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Timothy John Jokinen was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the State Attorney’s office said Friday.

On June 29, 2021, Jokinen was convicted by a Jackson County jury of one count of lewd or lascivious molestation.

On November 25, 2019, Jokinen visited the victim’s family at the Grand Ridge Park at the corner of Broadway Street and Porter Avenue in Grand Ridge, Florida.

According to the report, three people witnessed Jokinen molesting a child under the age of 12-years-old.