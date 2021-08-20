Jackson County man sentenced to life in prison

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Timothy John Jokinen was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, the State Attorney’s office said Friday.

Timothy John Jokinen

On June 29, 2021, Jokinen was convicted by a Jackson County jury of one count of lewd or lascivious molestation.

On November 25, 2019, Jokinen visited the victim’s family at the Grand Ridge Park at the corner of Broadway Street and Porter Avenue in Grand Ridge, Florida.

According to the report, three people witnessed Jokinen molesting a child under the age of 12-years-old.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks in Bay County

Panama City Weather: 8/20/21 Morning Forecast

Judge throws out major charge in Lynn Haven corruption case

Lynn Haven corruption case update

Panama City officials host meeting to discuss possible Daffin Park renovations

Bay District Schools has silent alarm in compliance with Alyssa’s Law

More Local News

Don't Miss