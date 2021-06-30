Jackson County man convicted in child molestation case

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla (WMBB) — Timothy John Jokinen was found guilty as charged in a lewd or lascivious molestation trial on Tuesday, according to the Office of State Attorney Larry Basford.

Timothy John Jokinen

On November 25, 2019, Jokinen visited the victim’s family at the Grand Ridge Park at the corner of Broadway Street and Porter avenue in Grand Ridge, Florida.

According to the report, three people witnessed Jokinen molesting a child under the age of 12-years-old.

Jokinen is facing up to life in prison in the Department of Corrections with a minimum mandatory 25 years incarceration. His sentencing is set for August 20.