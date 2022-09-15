JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man sexually abused an underage girl and she has since had his baby, authorities said Thursday.

Jackson County Sheriff’s deputies and Florida’s Department of Children and Families began investigating the situation after the girl became pregnant.

“After numerous interviews, 48-year-old Michael Sorey was developed as a suspect. DNA samples from the baby were collected and sent to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Crime Lab to be compared to Sorey’s DNA profile,” officials wrote. “On Sept. 9, JCSO Investigators received a report from FDLE that Sorey is the father of the baby.”

They added that the DNA evidence proves that Sorey is the father of the child and he admitted to having sex with the child’s underage mother.

Sorey is charged with sexual battery and arrested. He is being held on a $205,000 bond.