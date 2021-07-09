Jackson County man charged with child porn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Jackson County man was arrested and charged with transmission of child pornography by electronic devices and unlawful use of a two-way device.

Trent Smith

Trent Smith of western Jackson County was arrested after the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office searched his home and found several pieces of evidence On Wednesday, deputies wrote in a news release.

On January 20, 2021, deputies received a credible tip from the National Center for Missing Children in reference to files that had been transmitted via Instagram by an unidentified user.

Police said Smith was in possession of child porn images on his mobile devices and the images were being transmitted via Kik Messenger.