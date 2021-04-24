Jackson County experiences road closures after heavy rain on Saturday

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Several roads in Jackson County are covered in water after some areas saw around six to eight inches of rain in a short period of time on Saturday.

Jackson County Sheriff, Donnie Edenfield, said they are actively putting up barricades to close off flooded roads.

Edenfield said the flooding ranges from minor to impassable at some roads.

He said Jackson County Road and Bridge are out working to get roads reopened as well as the Florida Department of Transportation.

Edenfield is reminding residents to not leave their homes unless it is absolutely necessary while the roads are flooded.

“In the event that you do go out, if you come up on water in the roadway and it’s covered the roadway, you never know how deep it is,” Edenfield said. “We encourage you, do not attempt to go through the water, just simply turn around.”

Edenfield said if you come up on a road covered in water and you aren’t sure if it’s been reported, contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 482-9624.

