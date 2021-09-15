Jackson County emergency responders collect food donations

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — It had been a while since the members of AIRHeart 2 and Jackson County Fire Rescue have been able to participate in community projects.

“So COVID kind of shut things down for us and we are trying to get back out into the community because I mean 2020 we weren’t able to do anything. So now it’s just like we’re wanting to push in more,” said Catherine Johnston, flight nurse.

As part of Hunger Prevention Month, the two teams decided to partner with Jackson County’s ‘Backpacks for Kids’ program.

They’re collecting food for the month of September to fill up backpacks.

“There’s a lot of kids that a lot of people don’t know that do go hungry over the holiday weekends or regular weekends and throughout the summer and so we just want to try and fill that gap,” said Charles Brunner, Jackson County Fire Rescue fire chief.

For at least one crew member, this contribution was personal.

“Something a lot of people don’t know is I was hungry as a kid, you know, and my parents did the best they could and sometimes it still wasn’t enough. There were things that we didn’t have and, you know, I can’t stand the thought of a kid being hungry,” said Jules Webster, flight paramedic.

The emergency response teams said you can drop off donations at one of the Jackson County EMS stations or the Marianna downtown fire station.

They also hope to make it fun for donors.

The pilot of the AIRHeart 2 helicopter calculated how many Ramen Noodle packets would fit inside the helicopter.

Whoever guesses closest to the number will win a prize at the end of September.

Click here to make your guess on AIRHeart 2’s Facebook page.

The last day to donate and guess is September 30.