Jackson County Emergency Operations Center unable to receive phone calls

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County’s Emergency Operations Center suffers a power outage on Monday.

Three power companies provide electricity to Jackson County — Florida Public Utilities, West Florida Electric, and Gulf Power.

The EOC was able to use generator power, but they were still unable to receive phone calls from outside the building as of Monday night.

Jackson County’s Emergency Management Interim Director, Renee Scurlock-Low said they’re all hoping to start receiving calls again soon.

“They are working as best they can to get power back up, but tomorrow they’ll have crews out assessing where the power outages are mostly. They are trying to do their best, but they’re trying to also keep their workers safe,” said Scurlock-Low.

Normally the EOC would be taking a portion of dispatch calls, but on Monday night, everything was going straight to the Sheriff’s Office.

EOC officials said to try and avoid calling dispatch if it’s not absolutely necessary.

Instead, they suggested you called Jackson County Road and Bridge.