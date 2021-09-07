Jackson County commissioners vote against fuel tax

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — On Monday, Jackson County commissioners were quiet about how they would vote on a proposed gas tax increase.

Tuesday, the wait was over.

Jackson County drivers won’t have to pay an additional five cents per gallon of gas.

“Personally, I think gas is just too high right now to do gas tax. We need to look back at the budget and see what we can cut some more and hopefully, not many services,” said Eric Hill, county commissioner.

Unlike Hill, three of the other commissioners voted in favor of the tax raise: Alex McKinnie, Clint Pate and Paul Donofro.

In Jackson County, you need four votes to pass this type of tax increase.

Donofro said he voted for the gas tax because it would create a more equal playing field.

“I think that a gas tax being a user tax is a little bit more equitable tax, meaning that more of the citizens in Jackson County pay it,” said Donofro.

Donofro pointed out, if they increased ad valorem taxes, only property owners would pay.

Jackson County native, Jim Hart said middle and lower income families would feel the most impact of higher fuel prices.

“Many drive long distances to the workplace or to attend college at Chipola or FSU, or to go to Dothan for medical reasons or to shop,” said General Jim Hart.

Without the extra gas tax revenue, commissioners will have to decide how to pay for road repairs.