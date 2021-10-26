Jackson County commissioners vote on a redistricting map

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — At last week’s county commission meeting, commissioner Clint Pate drew up a redistricting draft map.

School board members said they wanted a school in each district and some Graceville residents wanted Graceville to be in one district.

Pate spent the week tweaking his map to fulfill those wishes.

But school board members now realize they want more than just one school per district.

“We want a high school in all five districts. In their map, district one does not have a high school in it,” School Board Member Charlotte Gardner said.

The school board’s concerns are the students and county commissioners focus on the districts as a whole.

They couldn’t agree.

Clint Pate motioned to finalize his map and the motion was second by Eric Hill.

“The opportunity was provided for the motion to be withdrawn. It was not, so a question was called for. We got a vote,” Board Chairman Jim Peacock said.

The board voted in favor three to two of Pate’s map.

Commissioners Alex McKinnie and Paul Donofro were not in favor of the motion.

McKinnie wanted Graceville in his district and Pate’s map didn’t have it that way.

“I graduated from Graceville High School and I have a lot of fond memories of Graceville,” McKinnie said.

County commissioners are meeting to “true-up” district lines on Monday at 1:30 and then the map will need to be approved by a judge.