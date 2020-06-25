Jackson county commissioner approves Blue Springs to host annual Freedom Springs Triathlon

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Commissioner approved the annual Freedom Springs Triathlon to be held on Independence Day weekend.

Last year’s race was canceled because of damages sustained from Hurricane Michael.

Now, event organizers are planning for special adjustments tailored to the coronavirus and social distancing recommendations.

Rett Daniels, the public works director for Jackson County, says the race coordinator has been specifically planning ways to keep their staff, volunteers and participants safe.

“We’re going to have people directing parking, we’re going to have people clearing out the pavilions, we’re going to make sure the picnic tables are the right spacing and try to keep the crowds down to a minimum,” Daniels said.

Daniels also says they will be serving individual bottles of water at the water stations to prevent cross-contamination.

However, event organizers are especially excited about this year’s event because it is about more than just a race.

Hunter Potts, the Jackson County housing grants coordinator, is a previous participant and winner of the Freedom Springs Triathlon and recognizes the significance of this year’s event.

“It’s more than just about an event or a triathlon,” Potts said. “It’s also about celebrating freedom and independence and especially this year coming back from the hurricane, now COVID-19, it’s going to be extra special for the community.”

For more information on how to sign up for the triathlon, visit their website.