Jackson County BOCC updates residents, encourages census participation

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Jackson County is still operating under a local state of emergency and reminding residents that services are still available as needed.

Commissioners have decided to keep county offices closed to the public through April 30th. The county continues to help residents via the telephone and online.​

Residents are encouraged to continue taking the county’s broadband survey available on their website, www.jacksoncountyfl.net, allowing the county to have a better gauge of what areas are in most need of a fiber optic networks.​

The commission is also reminding residents to complete their 2020 census form. So far, the county’s response rate is only around 40%​

“That information helps get funding, federal-state funding for the county so that we can expand our services and grow as a community so it’s very important for the public to go to the census website or another method and go ahead and fill out that information,” said Kristie Cloud, the Public Information Officer for Jackson County.​

Cloud says the county’s Community Development Office also now can assist residents with building permit applications and code enforcement complaints online. To learn more, visit http://www.jacksoncountyfl.net/index.php/community-development.

Report a coronavirus-related news tip

We’re working to cover how COVID-19 is affecting Floridians like you, beyond what official information is being released.

Have you or someone close to you been monitored, quarantined or tested — and can you share about the process? Are you a medical professional dealing with this who wants to share your experience and needs at this time? Are you a student or worker affected by closures? Are there questions you have about the coronavirus and COVID-19 response that haven’t been answered? We want to hear about your experience.

We cannot provide medical advice. Please speak to your doctor about any symptoms you’re experiencing

We understand this is a sensitive and private issue and we are willing to protect your identity if you request it. Please include a valid email and/or phone number so we can follow up.

Please fill out the form below or email news@wmbb.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

BCSO new facility

Thumbnail for the video titled "BCSO new facility"

Jackson County updates public on closures, census, and broadband survery

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jackson County updates public on closures, census, and broadband survery"

Local cities and businesses feel impact of COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Local cities and businesses feel impact of COVID-19"

Apalachicola food pantry serving 45% more people since COVID-19 Pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Apalachicola food pantry serving 45% more people since COVID-19 Pandemic"

Tommy Oliver Testing Site

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tommy Oliver Testing Site"
More Local News