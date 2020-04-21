Jackson County BOCC updates residents, encourages census participation

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB)–Jackson County is still operating under a local state of emergency and reminding residents that services are still available as needed.

Commissioners have decided to keep county offices closed to the public through April 30th. The county continues to help residents via the telephone and online.​

Residents are encouraged to continue taking the county’s broadband survey available on their website, www.jacksoncountyfl.net, allowing the county to have a better gauge of what areas are in most need of a fiber optic networks.​

The commission is also reminding residents to complete their 2020 census form. So far, the county’s response rate is only around 40%​

“That information helps get funding, federal-state funding for the county so that we can expand our services and grow as a community so it’s very important for the public to go to the census website or another method and go ahead and fill out that information,” said Kristie Cloud, the Public Information Officer for Jackson County.​

Cloud says the county’s Community Development Office also now can assist residents with building permit applications and code enforcement complaints online. To learn more, visit http://www.jacksoncountyfl.net/index.php/community-development.