Jackson County announces no more plastic recycling

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Jackson County officials said they won’t be accepting recycled plastic as of September 7th.

The Public Works director made the call.

He said there are many reasons why they decided to stop.

“The market combined with the lack of manpower just made a perfect storm to have to cut out some of the services that we provide,” said Rett Daniels, Public Works director.

Recycling Center workers have had to separate all of the clean plastic from the contaminated items.

The clean plastic is sold to a recycling company, while the contaminated material goes to the landfill.

Daniels said the process wasn’t worth the time, work and the little money the county makes.

“Zero dollars essentially. Like, I would have to pay someone to come and get plastic right now. It’s never been much. I can remember months that it would be like $20-$30 per ton,” said Daniels.

By comparison, materials like cardboard are worth around $200 per ton.

The Jackson County Recycling Center is funded by state grants.

They used to be able to afford the plastic losses because they had more grant money.

“Previous to my tenure on the board, it had been around $270,000. They weaned it off, slowly off counties, down to $90,000,” said Eric Hill, Jackson County Commissioner.

Hill said China buys most of Jackson County’s recycled material.

All they want right now is cardboard.

For those who liked to recycle, Daniels encourages them to buy less plastic when shopping.