Jackson County Angels Mobile Food Pantry holds food drive; plans for another

SNEADS, Fla. (WMBB) — The Jackson County Angels Mobile Food Pantry fed hundreds of area families on Saturday.

Officers from the Sneads Police Department came out to direct traffic so volunteers could focus on getting food into cars.

If you missed out on today’s food drive, there will be more in the future.

The organization said they plan to hold another food drive on June 3 beginning at 9 a.m. at the Community Park in Greenwood. They said they are in talks of having a second location on the same day.