CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 27-year-old Marianna man is in critical condition after a single-car crash in Calhoun County on Tuesday night.

The incident happened about 10 minutes before 6:00 p.m. State troopers said the man was driving north on County Road 167, at Freeman Road.

Florida Highway Patrol said the driver ran off the east shoulder of the road and lost control of his car. The vehicle began to spin and roll over, throwing him out of the vehicle and onto the ground.

Paramedics airlifted him to an area hospital.

The crash is still under investigation.