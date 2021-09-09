J. R. Arnold High School among many holding 9/11 remembrance events

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – There are many events planned for Friday and Saturday as the community remembers the September 11th terrorist attacks and the almost 3,000 people who lost their lives.

J. R. Arnold High School is having a 9/11 assembly Friday in their auditorium.

Britt Smith, Arnold High School principal, said that teachers have reached the point in time where no high schoolers were alive during the attacks, so having an event to educate this generation and remember the day is very important.

“We will have a variety of speakers that will be coming and talking to the group,” Smith said. “We’ll also have students who will be talking about patriotism and what patriotism means and they’ve actually written a very nice little narrative that will be shared during the ceremony.”

The assembly is scheduled for 9:15 a.m.

Other events taking place this weekend include:

FRIDAY:

Wreath-laying by Naval Support Activity at 7:20 AM

9/11 observance in the courtyard of Rutherford High School at 8:15 AM

First responders thank you at Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital at 8:45 AM

SATURDAY:

SWFD memorial run at Van Ness Butler Regional Beach Access at 8:00 AM

Panama City City Hall 9/11 ceremony at 8:45 AM

DSFD 9/11 tribute at the DeFuniak Springs Ampitheater at 9:00 AM