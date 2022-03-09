BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — As a storm rolled through the city, Callaway firefighters were changing shifts at 6:00 a.m. when they heard a loud roar.

“They heard what sounded like a freight train, the power surged in the facility and after everything kind of settled down they went outside to assess the surrounding areas and they noticed our training facility which is a 9 by 60 connex box, we use for training was actually picked up and flipped 180 and thrown about a 100 foot into our retention pond,” Callaway Fire Chief David Joyner said.

High winds hit the Bay County Sheriff’s Office Substation, the Fire Station and damaged more than 10 homes.

The storm struck townhomes on Sukoshi drive and hit the Pine Mobile Home Park, causing rock and window damages.

One resident said the home she has been renovating for the last three months, was destroyed.

FPL, Callaway leaders and the Florida Division of Emergency Management assessed the damage Wednesday morning.

Joyner said they have recovery crews surveying the area and seeing what they can do to help people get back on their feet.

“The great thing that we love about this community — Callaway is used to getting hit, I am going to be real honest with you, our guys are ready for it. We are resilient. We are not going to stop fighting, we are going to continue to make this a beautiful community to live in,” Callaway City Manager Ed Cook said.

There were no fatalities or injuries as a result of the storm on Wednesday.