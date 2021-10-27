Isolated Severe Storms Possible Across the Panhandle Overnight

PANAMA CITY, Florida (WMBB-TV) – A strong cold front will come through the Panhandle Wednesday night through the first half of the day Thursday. While the severe weather chance is relatively low, isolated severe storms may still form. Our First Alert Storm Team meteorologists break down the weather event, below.

Storm Prediction Center (SPC) outlines a SLIGHT (15%) RISK for severe storms from coastal Bay county to the west Wednesday night. A MARGINAL (5%) RISK extends from northern Walton county to Tallahassee. A MARGINAL (5%) RISK for severe storms stretches across majority of the Panhandle Thursday morning.

These risks indicate the chance that a severe storm will occur within 25 miles of any given point.

The timeframe for stormy weather ranges from 9 p.m. CT (at the earliest) for our westernmost locations and 11 a.m. CT for our easternmost counties.

The second half of the day Thursday will feature scattered light rainfall due to wrap-around moisture from the large area of low pressure with no severe weather threat.

The main impacts from this weather event will be strong winds and elevated seas.

WIND: Winds associated with thunderstorms could reach 58 mph and cause damage. Winds not associated with storms but rather behind the front, may reach 40-45 mph. Breezy conditions are expected until Saturday.

WATER: There is a high rip current risk and surf advisory from Thursday until Saturday. Single or double red flags will be flying at area beaches – please stay out of the water for the safety of yourself and our first responders. Meanwhile, a Gale Watch has also been issued for the Gulf of Mexico. Winds from the west at 20-30 knots could gust up to 40 knots. This will likely result in 8-13 foot seas. Boaters – beware!

RAIN: Flash flooding does not look probable, due to the speed of this system. Rainfall totals from 1-3 inches are forecast.

HAIL: The only hail we’d see from this event is within any stronger or severe storms. The largest size we’ll see (if any) is quarter-sized.

TORNADOES: The tornado threat is low but not zero. A couple isolated tornadoes may form. Some ingredients are present for tornado formation and some are lacking. For example, surface-based cape will be on the lower side (instability factor) thanks to the storms coming in overnight when the sun isn’t out to drive the energy of the atmosphere. However directional wind shear and change in wind speed will be present. Tornadoes can still form without all ingredients, which is why any storms that become strong or severe will need to be closely monitored.

The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory for coastal locations of the Panhandle. Incoming winds with the front and behind the front will range from 25-35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph Wednesday night through Friday evening. Again, this wind advisory is for non-thunderstorm winds.

It is important that you have a way to receive severe weather alerts before you go to bed tonight (StormTrack 13 app on mobile devices, NOAA Weather Radio, etc.). News 13 will broadcast live any significant weather threat. You can also watch our morning newscast for weather updates starting at 4:30 a.m. CT.