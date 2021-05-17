Island Air Express’ “AeroCamp” kicking off in coming weeks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Island Air Express, a local flight training company, is putting on “AeroCamp” for middle and high schoolers from June 7th – 11th at their facility near SheltAir and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

The camp includes learning about the physics of flight and the basics of airplanes as well as runway dynamics both on the private airstrip and commercial runway at ECP.

Along with virtual flight simulation demonstrations there will be multiple site visits around the airport to share the aviation world with the campers, partnering with the airport to make it all happen.

There will be 20 spots open for AeroCamp, available on a first come, first serve basis.