Island Air Express’ “AeroCamp” kicking off in coming weeks

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Island Air Express, a local flight training company, is putting on “AeroCamp” for middle and high schoolers from June 7th – 11th at their facility near SheltAir and Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport.

The camp includes learning about the physics of flight and the basics of airplanes as well as runway dynamics both on the private airstrip and commercial runway at ECP.

Along with virtual flight simulation demonstrations there will be multiple site visits around the airport to share the aviation world with the campers, partnering with the airport to make it all happen. 

There will be 20 spots open for AeroCamp, available on a first come, first serve basis.

Summer Camp

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Island Air Express' "AeroCamp" kicking off in coming weeks

A local veteran is raising awareness by walking 22 miles for 22 days

A former police chief is worried about school safety after COVID

Weather Forecast 5-16-21

Panama City Beach Arrest

Rebuild Florida Mobile Application Event

More Local News

Don't Miss