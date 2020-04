PENSACOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Power sent crews and other resources to help Alabama Power Tuesday to restore power following the severe weather over the weekend. As of Monday night, more than 50,000 Alabama Power customers remain without power.

"This will be a new challenge to assist other utilities during a pandemic, but we understand how difficult it is to be without power and the importance of electricity to provide comfort for those at home and to help communities get back up and running,” said Gulf Power President Marlene Santos. “During these unprecedented times, our team will take all possible measures to keep our crews and communities safe and well while we restore power.”