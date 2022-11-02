PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — It’s going to be a busy weekend on some Bay County streets.

Nearly 3,000 athletes are competing in the Visit Panama City Beach Florida Ironman triathlon.

Registration began Wednesday morning at Aaron Bessant Park but the race isn’t until Saturday at 6:45 in the morning.

It will start off in the Gulf of Mexico with a 2.4-mile swim. Participants will then hop on their bikes for a 112-mile bike ride. Lastly, they’ll be on foot for a 26.2-mile run.

Ironman competitors like Simon Frendensborg from Denmark traveled a long way to compete in this race.

“The main reason I’m here is I want my spot for Kona next year,” Fredensborg said. “It’s kind of an obsession or a lifestyle.”

Participants have 17 hours to complete the course, but Fredensborg doesn’t need that much time. He said he’s finished an Ironman in just around nine hours.

More than 1,000 volunteers will have a hand in the setup of the 24th annual Florida Ironman. Some will help guide traffic as it’s likely to move slowly through course areas.

Click here for a link to the course maps and here for a list of road closures.

The community is welcome to cheer on Ironman participants. They can follow them throughout the race by downloading the Ironman Tracker App. All you will need is the athlete’s bib number and their first and last name.