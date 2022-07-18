WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — What started out as a hit-and-run incident turned into a murder investigation for Walton County Sheriff’s Investigators.

The victim is a 37-year-old Kentucky woman who’d been reported missing by her family.

The details are a twisted web that investigators are still unraveling.

WCSO investigators found Tera Deaton’s remains Friday, near the entrance of Point Washington State Forest. They said 24-year-old Dagan Blake Boring, of Santa Rosa Beach, led them to Deaton’s body.

Deaton’s vehicle was involved in a hit and run crash on 30A on May 23. Deputies found the car abandoned two miles from the hit-and-run scene.

Family members back in Kentucky reported her missing two weeks later.

“We had parallel investigations every time we would think, ‘yeah ok she is missing there may be something happening,’ we would get another piece of evidence or something else pop up that maybe she is just on the run,” Captain Dustin Cosson with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said.

But investigators found what turned out to be Deaton’s blood in the car’s trunk.

Soon after, they learned from friends and family about her relationship with Boring.

“So as we progressed through the investigation we identified there may have been someone else in the vehicle or someone else driving the vehicle,” Cosson said.

Investigators determined Boring was driving the car during the hit-and-run.



“We got to a certain point in our investigation where we couldn’t gain any more evidentiary value from behind the scenes, so we had some investigators go and locate Dagan in Okaloosa County and they conducted an interview with him, and that ultimately led us back to Walton County where some remains were found,” Cosson said.

Boring was arrested and charged with Deaton’s murder, but there are still a lot of unanswered questions.

The redacted incident report seems to indicate Boring confessed to the murder, but investigators won’t confirm that information.

We also don’t know when, how or why Deaton was killed.



“We had that original hit-and-run criminal investigation we had to really balance both of those and strictly follow the evidence to make sure we were doing a thorough investigation whichever way it turned out.”

Boring is being held in the Walton County Jail without bond.

He’s charged with an open count of murder.