MIRAMAR BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County investigators revealed more details about their investigation into skeletal remains that were found in a vacant lot by a homeowner on Thursday afternoon.

The lot is located near Leeward Drive.

A man clearing the lot found some bone fragments there on Thursday afternoon, we now know he found a human jawbone.

When sheriff’s investigators and the medical examiner’s office showed up Thursday, they found additional bone fragments.

On Friday, they discovered even more evidence, they found a deteriorating weapon.

“So we did find a large concentration of bones close to that large concentration,” Dustin Cosson with the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau said. “There was a firearm located based off of some of the degradation of the firearm, as well as deterioration of some of their clothing, we believe that the body or the human remains have been here for an extended amount of time, possibly upwards of two years or more.”

They are reaching out to Bay and Okaloosa County officials to see if the bones match any of their missing person cases.

“We know that this area has grown up in the past, but it’s also heavily populated from not only transient community from tourism, but also we’re really close to school and a large church,” Cosson said. “And so there’s always a possibility that somebody could have been passing through this could have been a homeless camp for lack of better terms, and so we really don’t know at this point who or what could have happened in this area.”

Investigators are working with the medical examiner’s office to identify the victim.

Cosson said so far, there is no evidence that leads them to believe there was foul play involved.

If you have any information that might help investigators solve this case, please call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at (850)-892-8111.