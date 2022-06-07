PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Investigators released more information about a fatal plane crash Tuesday.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office, Northwest Florida Beaches Airport Police, and fire rescue responded to the crash Monday at about 4:19 p.m. The BCSO Air Unit was deployed to help find the plane.

The downed plane was located just south of the runway at the airport. Three people were onboard. Two were dead, and one was taken to a local hospital.

Ernesto Rosias, 54, of Orlando, and Corey L. Lamb, 44, also from Orlando were killed. Rosias is believed to be the pilot, the sheriff’s office wrote in a news release.

The injured passenger was identified as Sertone Starks, 44, of Orlando. Starks was listed in critical condition Monday night.

The aircraft was a 1979 Piper PA-28RT-201, fixed wing, single engine plane.

The investigation into the crash will be handled by the FAA and the NTSB. They are expected to arrive Tuesday.