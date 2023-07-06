DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) — A report from the DeFuniak Springs Police Department revealed more information about a Fourth of July murder case.

The report states that Sipho Jumaane Bennett, 32, of Kodak, Tennessee shot David Andrew Brimmer in the chest with a 9mm firearm. Detectives wrote in an arrest warrant that Brimmer was shot while in his vehicle and “attempting to leave the scene of an altercation.”

The altercation happened at a shop on Highway 331 South.

Investigators said Bennett admitted to shooting Brimmer and at his passenger, Kaden Johnson.

“Based upon his statement, he did so out of fear he believed the victims were going to retrieve a firearm from their vehicle and he, suspect, fired first,” investigators wrote. “However, both victims, while at the Smoke Shop were wearing shorts with no shirt and no weapons were displayed.”

Investigators added they did find a gun inside the victims’ vehicle.

“There was a weapon located by law enforcement in victim’s the vehicle wedged between the seats but was never visible in any surveillance video,” they wrote.

Bennett was found at a nearby business and arrested shortly after the shooting. He is being held without bond in the Walton County Jail.