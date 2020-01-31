Investigation into Paul Brent fire is closed

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The investigation into the fire that destroyed the Paul Brent Art Gallery in downtown Panama City in November is now closed.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office has ruled the cause of the blaze to be “undetermined.”

Brent told News 13 he was in the middle of rebuilding the gallery when the fire destroyed what was left the building. The building had been badly damaged by Hurricane Michael and Brent’s artwork was in storage at another location at the time of the blaze, he said.

Brent said he hopes to rebuild in downtown Panama City.

