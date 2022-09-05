Panama City Beach, Fla. (WMBB) – A holiday weekend turned tragic after a child died in our area. A 4-year-old fell from a balcony at a condo on Front Beach Road.

Panama City Beach police say they rushed to Laketown Wharf Condominium at 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning after a child fell from a balcony.

They said the child fell from the 11th story and landed on the third story and died from his injuires.

On Monday investigators stayed silent on the case. They declined to release an incident report about the death and they have yet to indicate if any charges will be filed.

They did however say, “This is a terrible tragedy and our thoughts and prayers are with this family.”

The family also declined to speak about the tragedy. We also reached out to officials with Laketown Wharf who declined to comment.

Sadly, Panama City Beach has been home to several fatal balcony falls over the past several years.

In June of 2018, a teenager died when he fell from the 17th floor of Emerald Isle Condominium onto the pool deck. In December of 2019, a 52-year-old Panama City man died after he fell from a balcony at Long Beach Condominiums. In July of 2019, a toddler died after falling from a balcony at Marisol Condominium.

And now, this weekend, another child is gone too soon.

Someone has set up a Go-Fund-Me page to help pay for the child’s funeral expenses. According to the fund organizer, the child’s name is Tyrone. But no one from the family has confirmed they set up the fund or the information on the page.