Intermittent lane closures expected on 23rd Street Wednesday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — If you are traveling on 23rd Street Wednesday evening, be prepared for delays.

Drivers will experience intermittent lane closures from south of Collegiate Drive, north to U.S. 98 from 10:30 Wednesday evening until 6 a.m. Thursday as the Florida Department of Transportation continues working on road improvements.

Traffic control officers will assist motorists during the closures, but are asking drivers to pay attention to posted speed limits and use caution while traveling through the work zone.