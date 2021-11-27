Interested in what Panama City looked like 100 years ago? Now you can find out

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum is showcasing what Panama City used to look like.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning on Saturday, visitors can stop by the Panama City Publishing Company in St. Andrews and teleport back to 1920.

This is the second year the Publishing Company is hosting a holiday junction. Visitors can see a to-scale recreation of what St. Andrews looked like over a century ago.

The exhibit will also showcase the importance of the railroad throughout the city while highlighting all the places that Panama City founder George West visited on the train.

“We think it’s important to tell the history of how the landscape’s changed in St. Andrew’s,” museum volunteer Nancy Hudson said. “But also everybody loves a little village and the little railroad so it’s just a lot of fun too, to see.”