Interested in what Panama City looked like 100 years ago? Now you can find out

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Panama City Publishing Company Museum is showcasing what Panama City used to look like.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Beginning on Saturday, visitors can stop by the Panama City Publishing Company in St. Andrews and teleport back to 1920.

This is the second year the Publishing Company is hosting a holiday junction. Visitors can see a to-scale recreation of what St. Andrews looked like over a century ago.

The exhibit will also showcase the importance of the railroad throughout the city while highlighting all the places that Panama City founder George West visited on the train.

“We think it’s important to tell the history of how the landscape’s changed in St. Andrew’s,” museum volunteer Nancy Hudson said. “But also everybody loves a little village and the little railroad so it’s just a lot of fun too, to see.”

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 11/26/21

A Christmas family tradition continues in Lynn Haven and it's brighter than ever

Veterans celebrate Thanksgiving at Veterans of Foreign Wars post

From fighting fire to fighting hunger

Knights of Columbus prepare Thanksgiving meals for seniors

Panama City woman continues tradition of feeding the homeless on Thanksgiving

More Local News

Don't Miss