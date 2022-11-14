GRACEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Another inmate was killed at a local prison overseen by Management and Training Corporation, News 13 has learned.

Management and Training Corporation is a private company that is running Graceville Correctional Facility. An inmate was stabbed and killed there on November 7.

Another inmate, Michael Toler Sr., was stabbed and killed in the Bay Correctional Facility in late October. After that incident, News 13 repeatedly asked if staffing issues at the prison contributed to the killing but state officials have declined to answer that question.

In both cases, they will only say that they are investigating the deaths. They also have not officially released the names of the inmates or the details of the killings.

News 13 was able to independently confirm that both inmates were stabbed and killed.

On Monday, Florida officials said the Office of Inspector General is investigating this latest killing and that once the investigation is complete, more information will be made available.