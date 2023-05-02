RAIFORD, Fla. (WMBB) — Death row inmate Darryl Barwick is down to his last appeal in his attempt to avoid execution on Wednesday, May 3.

Friday, his attorneys appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court, asking for a stay of execution. They cited what they called “the state’s failure” to give Barwick a fair chance at clemency.

That argument has been rejected by several other state and federal courts.

The appeal came on the same day the Florida Supreme Court rejected Barwick’s motion for a stay of execution. Not only did justices affirm the circuit court’s conviction and death sentence, but they also said they would not consider any more of Barwick’s appeals.

Barwick killed 24-year-old Rebecca Wendt at a Russ Lake apartment unit in September 1986. He was 19 years old at the time.

The jury at his 1987 trial recommended the death penalty, as did the jury at his 1992 retrial.

Governor Ron Desantis signed Barwick’s death warrant on April 3. Barring a last-minute stay, Barwick will die by lethal injection at 6:00 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on May 3.

He will be the first Bay County death row inmate to be put to death since capital punishment was reinstated in Florida in 1976.