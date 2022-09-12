PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Florida Highway Patrol, Bay County Fire Rescue and the Bay County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of an accident at Highway 231 and East Avenue Monday night.

According to Florida Highway Patrol the accident happened around 9:00-9:10 p.m.

Troopers said there were two cars involved a black Toyota Tundra and a Gold Chevrolet.

Officials said a 22-year-old Panama City man was driving the truck and a 26-year-old Lynn Haven woman was driving the Gold Chevrolet.

The accident blocked both south bound lanes of Highway 231 and west bound lanes of East Avenue. However, it’s been reported that the intersection is back open.

Troopers said there were minor injuries and the Lynn Haven woman was transported to a local hospital.